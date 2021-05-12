Batesville Municipal Court 04/05/21

A Batesville man charged with armed robbery had his bond hearing Wednesday, May 5, in Batesville Municipal Court.

Andreckius Ketrona Henderson, 202 King St., Batesville, was given a $2,500 unsecured bond by Judge Jay Westfaul who sent the case to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Melissa Ann Goodwin, 521 Murphy Rd, Charleston, paid a $168 fine on a contempt of court-failing to appear charge.

Terrance Raheem Joy, 3392 Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, failed to appear on charges of contempt of court and no drivers license. The bonding company was notified.

Clarence Earl Patterson, 214 Curtis Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI, careless driving, and old fines totaling $1,050.

Bronjase M. Robertson, 127 Jackson St., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, firearm enhancement penalty and old fines totaling $1,067.

Laquincenera Marie Small, 116 Dickey Dr., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty and was fined $886.

Jamarcus Quendell Strong,112 Eagle Pointe Loop, Oxford, pleaded guilty to DUI, speeding and no insurance and was fined $1,338.

Kendarrious Lakendall Wooten, 643 Hudson Rd., Apt. B Sardis, was issued an arrest warrant for failing to appear on charges of DUI, no insurance and no tag.