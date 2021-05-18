Remainder of May will be very warm

By Steve Norris

It may be spring but it is going to feel like summer before the week is out as we get the highest temperatures in our area so far this year.

From the middle of the week through the weekend it is looking partly sunny with only isolated thunderstorm chances in the afternoons. Temperatures will be soaring through the 80s and a few places could hit 90 degrees by the weekend.

The remainder of the month is looking very warm, but I do see the chance of storms picking up over the next week or two.

The first half of May saw temperatures well below normal, but we will have just the opposite for the remainder of the month.

Entomologists tell us that with the warmer weather we could start to see cicadas coming out of the ground later this month. Their arrival has been delayed by the cool temperatures as they take about three days with ground temperatures of 64 degrees before they emerge.

It continues to look like we are headed toward a much hotter and drier weather pattern for the summer as a large dome of high pressure is expected to set up shop over the southeastern United States, possibly as close as Chattanooga.

That would allow temperatures to soar into the 90s and block off much of the moisture from the Gulf. We are expecting an active start to the hurricane season and the path they take could have an effect on us so I will keep you posted.

Have a weather question? Drop me an email to weather1@charter.net