Police make arrest in Circle K armed robbery

Panola County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 29-year-old man and charged him with armed robbery in connection to an incident at the Circle K convenience store located at the corner of Hwys. 6 and 51 early Monday morning.

Batesville Police Department Chief Kerry Pittman said the investigation into the crime led them to the arrest of Jason Fonzo Milam, who lives at 1049 Shell Road. Pittman said the Sheriff’s Office assisted BPD and made the arrest Thursday afternoon at his place of employment.

Milam allegedly is the person who entered the store – known locally by it’s longtime name of Rascal’s – shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, pointing a handgun and demanding money. One customer in the store was robbed of his wallet. A small amount of register cash was stolen along with a handful of cigarettes and cigars.

The person responsible for the crime had his face well-covered and the man could not be identified by the store’s security cameras. There was no surveillance footage available once the man left the store and walked to the back of the building. From there, police were unsure if he walked from the scene or rode away in a vehicle.

Police did not release any further information about Milam. It is not known if he is a bandit, or has prior arrests or convictions.