Delta Blues Museum part of Blue Start Museums program

Delta Blues Museum is again participating in the Blue Star Museum program, benefitting active duty military and their families. Now through Labor Day, the Museum will offer free admission to those currently serving and up to five members of their family. Museum Director Shelley Ritter looks forward to welcoming Blue Star military families once again this summer, since the pandemic prevented participation in the program in 2020. “We are pleased to partner with the National Endowment for the Arts to honor the men and women who are serving our country,” Ritter states, adding, “Museum reservations can be made online , and walk-ups are also welcome.” About Blue Star Museums Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and participating museums across America. For a list of participating museums, visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military—Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum. About Delta Blues Museum Established in 1979 by the Carnegie Public Library Board of Trustees and re-organized as a stand-alone museum in 1999, the Delta Blues Museum is Mississippi’s first music museum. A 2013 recipient of the IMLS National Medal for Museum and Library Services–the nation’s highest honor for museum and library service to the community–and a 2014 recipient of the National Arts & Humanities’ Youth Program Award, the Delta Blues Museum is dedicated to creating a welcoming place where visitors find meaning, value and perspective by exploring the history and heritage of the unique American musical art form, the Blues. The Museum is also recognized as a Great River Road Interpretive Center. For more information on events or programs, please call (662) 627-6820, or visit the Museum web site at www.deltabluesmuseum.org