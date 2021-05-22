MDOT approves 14 projects at May 11 meeting

The Mississippi Transportation Commission at its May 11 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 14 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.

“These projects will make our highways safer and make Mississippi a better place to live and work,” said Jeffrey Altman, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “All of our projects, whether pavement overlays or bridge replacements, help ensure the businesses and people of Mississippi have efficient and reliable infrastructure for travel and transport of goods and services.”

Commissioner Tom King, Chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission, said, “These projects will help MDOT continue to provide safe and reliable transportation to Mississippi’s traveling public. A robust transportation network is vital for economic development.”

The awarded contracts for the Southern Transportation District were:

A $4.8 million contract was awarded to Warren Paving, Inc., of Hattiesburg, for a seven mile overlay project on U.S. Highway 90 from State Route 57 to the West Pascagoula River Bridge in Jackson County.

A $2.6 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., of Brookhaven, for a four mile overlay on U.S. Highway 84 from Old Highway 27 to State Route 184 in Lawrence County.

A $4.2 million contract was awarded to R&J Construction Company, Inc., of Laurel, for intersection improvements on U.S. 84 at Reservoir Road/Magnolia Hill Road and SR 184 in Wayne County.

A $3.5 million contract was awarded to Warren Paving for an eight mile overlay on State Route 35 from Bridge No. 7.8 to U.S. Highway 98, and seven miles of State Route 13 from State Route 43 to U.S. 98 in Marion County.

A $513,711 contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc., of Mount Olive, for a mill and overlay of 0.5 miles of State Route 555 from Deveraux Drive to Martin Luther King, Jr. Road in Adams County.

A $1.7 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen for safety improvements along State Route 583 in Lincoln County.

A $1.9 million contract was awarded to RJM-McQueen Contracting, Inc., of Collins, for a chip seal and fog seal of 52 miles on various routes throughout the district.

A $1.5 million contract was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, Inc., of Columbia, for a micro-surface of 23 miles of various routes in Clarke, Jasper and Jones counties.

A $3 million contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons for a mill and overlay of 13 miles of State Route 18 from the Rankin County line to SR 35 in Smith County.

“Our number one priority at MDOT is to keep the state of Mississippi safe,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “These projects are a major investment into Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure and the safety of the traveling public.”

The awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District were:

A $229,807 contract was awarded to Akca, LLC, of Plant City, Fla., for placement of raised pavement markers on various routes throughout the district.

A $598,920 contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc., of Richland, for a four mile overlay of Old Benton Road (Old Highway 16) from the U.S. Highway 49/Five Points Intersection to State Route 16 in Yazoo County.

“Safety is always MDOT’s top priority,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “These projects will significantly increase safety and mobility throughout north Mississippi.”

The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were:

A $5.2 million contract was awarded to Talbot Brothers Construction Company, Inc & Talbot Brothers Grading Company, Inc., of Nesbit, for a bridge replacement on State Route 4 over the BNSF Railway & MS Central Railroad Company (Bridge No. 75.3) in Marshall County.

A $2.5 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company of Memphis, Tenn., for the mill, overlay and striping of two miles of Interstate 69 from the concrete section to Tennessee state line in Desoto County.

A $3.3 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company for a six mile overlay of State Route 330 from Jamie Whitten Ramp to State Route 7 in Yalobusha County.

Highway work zones present new traffic patterns and configurations that may be unfamiliar to some motorists. For information about how to navigate highway work zones safely, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms .