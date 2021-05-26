Clinton Earl Sartin, 60

Clinton Earl Sartin, age 60, passed away Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021, at the Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle Hospital in Columbus.

Clinton was born on May 16, 1961 in Batesville, to the late Hershel John Thomas Sartin and Wilma Laverne Kehoe Sartin. Before he retired, he enjoyed being outside and farming. Clinton was a simple man and will be missed by those who knew him, especially in the Sardis community.

He is survived by his three brothers, John Thomas Sartin of Sardis, Carl Lee Sartin of Batesville, and Glenn Sartin of Batesville. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Kay Sartin; and one sister, Sue Tubbs.

The family will have a private inurnment at a later date.