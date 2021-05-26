Victorious Living continues efforts to fight local hunger

Victorious Living Empowerment Outreach held a Cereal & Food Drive-Thru Community Giveaway for more than 1,000 families on April 24, at Faith In Action Ministry Fellowship located at 125 Van Voris Street in Batesville.

Victorious Living Empowerment Outreach works hard to alleviate the impact of hunger in our community. Now, in the pandemic of 2021, with illness, job loss and business closures, millions more Americans are worried about empty refrigerators and barren cupboards.

Meanwhile, some folks are skipping meals so their children can eat and others are depending on cheap food that lacks nutrition. Those fighting hunger say they’ve never seen anything like this in America, even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

We are glad and grateful to be of assistance during this time of escalated need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Derrick Sanford said, “This pandemic has affected us in a way that children are now more at home than ever, and if other children are mostly like mine, they love to eat periodically. Being able to give away the Cereals will allow the children to have access to available healthy foods with choices to help the parents out when they are not able to prepare them a meal. We are grateful to be a blessing in any way possible.”

Them Sanford Boys, David and Derrick Jr,. enjoyed volunteering and giving Cereal and Food to families and children in need so they will have food to eat.

Derrick and Marquita Sanford are the President & Vice-President and Founder of Victorious Living Empowerment Outreach.

For more information you can contact Derrick L. Sanford at (662) 863-2806. If you like to donate to the efforts, you can CashApp: $VLEO15, PayPal: Victorious Living Empowerment Outreach, or visit online at www.victoriousliving1.org. Follow us on our Facebook page “Victorious Living Empowerment Outreach.”