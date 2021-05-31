Pickett-Sheley to exchange vows June 19

Mrs. John Mark Pickett announces the engagement of her daughter, Miss Elizabeth Grayson Pickett, to Mr. David Craig Sheley, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. David Craig Sheley. Miss Pickett is also the daughter of the late Mr. John Mark Pickett.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James E. Thornton of Tupelo, Mr. and Mrs. John Callahan of Pontotoc, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Barney Pickett of Pope.

She is also the great-granddaughter of Mrs. Jean Callahan and the late John Callahan Sr. of Okolona.

The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of Mrs. Gilda Merriman and the late Tommy Merriman of Sardis, Mrs. Louise Arnold and the late Darrel Arnold of Sardis, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Riley Sheley of Sardis.

Miss Pickett is a 2015 Hall of Fame and Honor graduate of South Panola High School. She attended the University of Mississippi and obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.

Miss Pickett is currently working for Baptist Cancer Center-North Mississippi as a Nurse Navigator. She is also pursuing her Doctor of Nursing Practice at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Mr. Sheley is a 2015 Honor Graduate of South Panola High School. He attended Mississippi State University where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Taxation. He is currently employed by the Marston Group in Memphis, as an accountant.

The couple will be married on June 19, at Pope Baptist Church with a reception to follow at the Pickett Barn. Friends and family are invited to attend.

The newly married couple will make their home in Pope.

Photo Credit: Keli Lindsey Photography