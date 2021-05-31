Water Valley Watermelon Carnival Aug. 6-7

Water Valley’s annual Watermelon Carnival will be held in City Park on Aug. 6-7.

A major tourism event in the southeast, these two days bring people together for a fun-filled weekend of music, crafts, dancing, fireworks, good food, games for children, car exhibits, barbecue contests, and reunions.

In addition to other activities, there is a street dance at City Park on Friday night followed by a spectacular fireworks display. A 3K race/walk and the mouth-watering Train Track Pork Attack BBQ Contest are on Saturday.

The Watermelon Queen and her court will be presented in the City Park gazebo. Entertainment will be provided all day. A highlight of the afternoon will be the awarding of prizes during the Biggest Watermelon contest.

Free trolley rides are available to down-town shops, galleries and the Casey Jones Railroad Museum, located in the heart of down-town Water Valley at the former Illinois Central Railroad Depot. Nearby, visitors can view a wide variety of vehicles at the antique car exhibit.

The 2020 Carnival was cancelled due to the pandemic, so this year will be the first opportunity to commemorate the winning of the Guinness World Record Watermelon Eating Contest in 2019 at the 50th Annual Watermelon Carnival in which a total of 745 people participated.

Sponsored by the Water Valley Area Chamber of Commerce kids of all ages will find something to enjoy. A full schedule of events will be released at a later date.

For additional information contact the Water Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 662-473-1122 or wvchamber@bellsouth.net.