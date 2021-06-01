expand
June 1, 2021

BJHS Track & Fields awards announced

By Brad Greer

Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Batesville Junior High School recently handed out Track & Field awards that capped off an outstanding season. The team is coached by Marterrius Martin.

Winners include: Most Valuable Sprinters Keylan Bibbs and Kyaniyah Fondern.

Top Distance Runners: Will Davis and Azaria Gill.

Top Field Athletes: Willie Butler and Tira Sanford

Most Improved: Darren Moore and Idesha Bobo

Girls Athlete of the Year: Lauren Norwood

Boys Athlete of the Year: Jamarcus Flowers

Photo: A partial gathering of BJHS Track & Field athletes who received awards for an outstanding spring season includes: (from left) Darren Moore, Most Improved; Lauren Norwood, Girl Athlete of the Year; Coach Marterrius Martin; Idesha Bobo, Most Improved; Tira Sanford,  Top Field Athlete; and Azariah Gill, Top Distance Runner. 

