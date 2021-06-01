County cagers will play in Water Valley Showdown

Water Valley High School will host the High School Summer Basketball Showdown on Tuesday, June 8, with both South Panola and North Panola High School scheduled to participate.

The South Panola boys will take on Lafayette County at 11:30 a.m, followed by North Panola at 4:45 p.m.

The Cougar JV squad will face Lafayette County at 3:15 p.m. and Water Valley at 6:15 p.m.

North Panola varsity boys will close out the day against the host Blue Devils at 7 p.m.

Each game will consist of two 20-minute halves with a two-minute warmup between games.