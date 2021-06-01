June will start with rainy days

By Steve Norris

Weather News

Showers and thunderstorms will become likely Wednesday and Thursday across our area, and I think they will continue at about 50 percent chances through the weekend and into next week.

We are entering a very unsettled pattern with daily chances of rain. Currently it is looking like 1-2 inches of rain could fall across our area during the first week of June.

This month the biggest threat from thunderstorms is straight line wind along with cloud-to-ground lightning and very heavy downpours. Temperatures and rainfall are likely to be above normal this month.

The Memorial Day Weekend brought some unusually cool weather, but we expect to go back to above normal temperatures during the next 10 days.

If you have weather questions or are looking for weather data of any type, drop me an email anytime to weather1@charter.net