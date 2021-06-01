Macedonia M.B. celebrating Rev. Leland’s 40th year

Preparations are being made by the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2609 Macedonia Rd., to celebrate 40 years of service by their pastor, Rev. Dr. Zannie Leland, Jr.

To kickoff the celebration the church will have an anniversary revival June 8-10 at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest speakers will be members of the church’s clergy staff: Dr. Barbara Bledsoe on Tuesday, Rev. Harlen Harris, Jr., on Wednesday, and Dr. Eugene Lamberth on Thursday.

On Sunday, June 13, during the 11 a.m. worship experience, the Victory Celebration will be held. Rev. Dr. Bartholomew Orr, pastor of Brown Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.

CDC guidelines will be followed with temperature checks, masks, and social distancing. The public is invited to attend and be part of the church and pastor’s 40th years of working together to worship and praise God and serve humanity.

All services will also be available virtually at www.macedoniabatesville.net