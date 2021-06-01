expand
Ad Spot

June 1, 2021

Memorial Day Program on the Square

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 6:02 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Memorial Day Program on the Square

The Exchange Club of Batesville hosted its 2021 Memorial Day Program on Monday, May 31. Special guest speaker was Col. Peter Clinton of Marks who spoke about the sacrifices that military families have made over the course of America’s history, especially those who lost loved ones in foreign battles. Exchange Club members provided small American Flags for attendees, and a wreath of honor that was placed on the monument located on the south side of the Square.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Memorial Day Program on the Square

Panola County Property Transfers 05/17-21/21

Macedonia M.B. celebrating Rev. Leland’s 40th year

Local netters advance to USTA state tourney

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE