Memorial Day Program on the Square

The Exchange Club of Batesville hosted its 2021 Memorial Day Program on Monday, May 31. Special guest speaker was Col. Peter Clinton of Marks who spoke about the sacrifices that military families have made over the course of America’s history, especially those who lost loved ones in foreign battles. Exchange Club members provided small American Flags for attendees, and a wreath of honor that was placed on the monument located on the south side of the Square.