Panola County Property Transfers 05/17-21/21

Property transfers between May 17 – 21, 2021, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Ernest L. Neal and Brenda Lee Wilkins Reed to Ernest L. Neal and Brenda Lee Reed, Southeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Roger Lew Hiatt, Jr. and Annita Hiatt Watson to Miriam H. Fearnley, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 28, and part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 33, both in Township 8, Range 6.

Homer K. Keen Estate to Richard Hudson, Lot 32, Westmoreland Subdivision.

Effort Alexander to Dan Herring, Lot 120, Lot 1, Original Town of Courtland.

Effort Alexander to Dan Herring, Part of South Half of Lot 3, Block 3, Original Town of Courtland.

Eddie Reynolds to Jeffery D. Hall, A part of Section 20 East of Canal, and a part of Lots 1,2 and 4, all in Township 27 North, Range 3 East.

Eddie Reynolds to Jeffery D. Hall, Parts of Section 23, 25 and 26, all in Township 10 North, Range 8 West.

Cody Glen Gray to Cody Glen Gray and Madilyn S. Gray, Lot 11 of Parkway Courts.

Shaquana Moore to Lawonda Henderson, Lots 18-21 of Block of the Liberty Heights Subdivision.

John C. Gnemi to Gary J. Woody, Part of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Melissa Lynn Winters and Jamie A. Winters to Ralph W. Whittemore, II, 3173 Baker Road in Batesville.

Robert Hopkins Pettit to Jeffery T. Brock and Jana Lightsey Brock, Lots 24 and 25, Block D of Court Place Subdivision.

Tino Trevino and Maria Trevino to Amanda C. Tutor, A part of Lot 78 of the Park View Subdivision.

B. Danny Jones and Helen Sue Jones to Christy Ford White and Andrew Morris White, A part of the East Half of the West Half of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Dwelber Fletcher to Marquita Cortoya Fletcher and Dwelber Fletcher, West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Willie Pride to Patrice Robinson, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Lawrence Best and Gedalee Best to Columbus Thomas, A part of Lot 15 of Block 2 of the Town of Como.

Christine B. Boyd and Steven B. Boyd to Yvonne Mercer Shallish, Lot 11 of Section D of Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

BancorpSouth Bank to Chester and Sheila King, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Tommy L. Vaughn and Homer W. Vaughn to Gary C. McNail and Debra J. McNail, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.