Retha Jordan Keen, 74

Retha Jordan Keen of Salinas, California passed from this life into eternal life, on Saturday, May 15, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

Retha was born on June 9, 1946, in Marks, to Homer and Ivy Modine (Melton) Jordan. She was baptized in the Pentecostal Church, had a strong faith, and truly believed “With Him all things are possible.”

She is survived by two sisters, Linda Jordan and Judy Jordan Rodriguez (Tomas); nieces, Heather Fletes (Rick), Savannah Keen, Alejandra Fletes, Jianna Keen, Jenna Keen, and nephews Jason Keen (Karissa) and Angel Fletes; one stepdaughter, Connie Keen Hudspath and one stepson, Ronald Wayne Keen, along with family and many friends.

Retha was preceded in death by her loving husband of 32 years ,Winfred Keen, who was also the love of her life; her parents Homer and Ivy Modine Jordan, two sisters, Sue (Jordan) Broady and Ivy Marie Jordan (Keen), and her niece Toni Matlock.

Retha has been a resident of Salinas Valley since 1960. She graduated from Salinas High School, got her cosmetology license, worked as a teacher’s aide, and licensed income tax preparer.

Retha was a highly creative person and enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts. She was great at drawing, painting, sewing, crocheting, reading, arranging flowers, gardening, and singing. She enjoyed being outdoors, traveling, and doing her own woodwork.

Retha also loved family get togethers. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” was a motto by which she lived her life. Retha was and will always be dearly loved, forever missed, and will remain in our hearts forever.

Visitation will be Tuesday June 1, from 1-5 p.m. at Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas, CA. Funeral services will be held at Healey Mortuary on Wednesday June 2, at 11 a.m.

A graveside service will be held at Batesville Magnolia Cemetery, on June 7, at 11 a.m. Retha’s final resting place will be next to her husband Winfred Keen.

Dickins Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.