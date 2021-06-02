Jail Log 05/24-31/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

May 24

Enrique Javier Alveres, Sr., 3845 Bonanza Rd., Edinburg, Tex., held as a federal inmate.

Enrique Javier Alveres, Jr., 2225 East Trenton Rd., Edinburg, Tex., held as a federal inmate.

Jessi Nicole Gibson, 150 E. Carlee St., Sardis, charged with possession of paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Michael Anthony Cooper, 466 Proctor Rd., Grenada, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Terry Lee Anderson, Jr., 203 Lester St., Apt. B, Batesville, charged with contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

Hayden Ridden Bolen, 255 Ford Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

May 25

Mardekius Dontel Porter, 2016 Patton Lane, charged with simple domestic violence.

Darius Raymond Barksdale, 4238 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with taking a motor vehicle.

Robert Tredale Porter, 5211 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance, firearm enhancement penalty, and fire lane violation.

Larry Lyshon McCline, 4060 Lamar Ave., Apt. 222, Memphis, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent.

Cardarrion Deshan Welch, 220 Broadway St., Batesville, arrested on a hold for Batesville Municipal Court, and charged with possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent, no headlights on vehicle, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Asia Ladisha Thomas, 220 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession of paraphernalia, and firearm enhancement penalty.

May 26

Brian Edward Amos, 2044 West Main St., Tupelo, charged with possession of a controlled substance, firearm enhancement penalty, and possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

Joe Edward Maness, 28 CR 4000, Pontotoc, charged with possession of a controlled substance, firearm enhancement penalty, and no turn signal. Also has a hold for Batesville Municipal and Panola County Circuit Court.

Willie Lee Bynum, 104 Autumn Ave., Batesville, charged with contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

Joseph Cortez Armstead, 438 Curtis Rd., Batesville, arrested on a hold for Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Billy Reed, Jr., 1812 26th Ave., Meridian, arrested on a hold for the State of Arkansas.

Tammy Jean Steward, 2995 Forest Glen Cv., Horn Lake, charged with probation violation.

Timothy Wade Gray, 47 CR 470, Oxford, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Justice Court.

Brian Cornelius Merrell, 210 Garson St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

May 27

Jerry McBrayer, Jr., 338 Green Hill Circle, Sardis, charged with no tag light, open container, no driver’s license, and possession of a controlled substance.

Jaszime Shasayla Edwards, 1856 Hwy. 6W, Marks, charged with contempt of court, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Ketric Darnell Miller, 2897 Park Place Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court (Sardis Municipal) and trespassing.

Damien Marque Fletcher, 5706 Veazy Rd., Coldwater, charged with violation of post-release supervision.

Marcelus Lasalle Polk, 295 Brown Ave., Darling, arrested on a Drug Court citation.

Keith Dewayne Coleman, Jr., 187 Butler Rd., Lambert, charged with.

William Lewis Caldwell, 208 Jefferies St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Robert Bernard Logan, 19076 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with DUI.

Marquita Lafayette Jones, 208 Jefferies St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Michele Teresa Madkins, 721 Elm St., Marks, charged with DUI.

Amber Nicole Aaron, 105 N. Pocahontas St., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Charles Irvin Corley, 133 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with DUI.

Aaysha Shankeela Fonville, 879 Burton Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI, no insurance, and no driver’s license.

Steven Scott Bland, 3964 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Calvin Clark, 310 Arizona St., Batesville, charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license.

May 28

Mondrekius Dontel Porter, 608 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court (Sardis Municipal).

Lashaun Terrell Tardy, 3436 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Sherry O’dell Chadwick, 231 Patterson Lane, Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and driving with a suspended license.

Roger Gipson, 4293 Elm Ridge St., Memphis, charged with DUI, no seatbelt, and driving with a suspended license.

Roderick Davone Batleast, 128 Rosaland St., Charleston, charged with DUI.

May 29

Garry Dewayne Cox, 71 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jessie Cain Nelson, 2311 Truslow Rd., Sarah, charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Rodriguez Kentrell Thomas, 125 Dogwood Dr., Senatobia, charged with contempt of court, failure to appear (Sardis Municipal).

James Robert Dukes, III, 27418 Hwy. 330, Tillatoba, charged with Boating Under the Influence of marijuana.

Aaron Thomas Daughtery, 72 Ivy Gordon Dr., Courtland, charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle, firearm enhancement, no driver’s license, and no seatbelt.

Christopher Blaine Resh, 153 Boxplant Rd., Bunker Hill, W. Virginia, arrested on a hold for Franklin County, Penn.

May 30

Robert Lavell Spain, Sr., 876 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with felony domestic violence.

Lashawda Marie Russell, 31374 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and possession of paraphernalia.

Markeea Denise Hunt, 195 Third St., Crowder, charged with contempt of court, failure to appear (Batesville Municipal) and driving with no headlights.

Danny Ray Broght, 3469 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

May 31

Brian Heath Jeffords, 31801 Byhalia Rd., Byhalia, charged with Boating Under the Influence.