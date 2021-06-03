State Agriculture and Forestry Museum Hosts Mississippi Pickle Fest

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host the 2021 Mississippi Pickle Fest from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. Admission is $7 per adult and $5 for ages 3-17.

“I want to invite the public to come out to the 2021 Mississippi Pickle Fest at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “This open-air, outdoor event is the perfect outing that the entire family will enjoy. We’ll have several feature activities available throughout the grounds, as well as our usual attractions.”

In addition to the various exhibits and educational demonstrations offered on the grounds, visitors will enjoy live music, food and craft vendors, a slip-n-slide, dunking booth, obstacle course, miniature golf and other yard games. Competitions such as the Pickle Eating Contest and Pickle Jar Packing Contest will take place during this event. The Children’s Barnyard and Small Town, Miss., which will feature several antique cars, will also be open.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information about the Museum, call 601- 432-4500 or 1-800-844-8687, visit www.msagmuseum.org or visit the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum on Facebook. The Ag Museum is a division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.