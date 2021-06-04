William Wade Hawkins, 57
Bill was a member of First Baptist Church in Coldwater . His family lived in Looxahoma, when he was a young child and later, they moved to Coldwater, where he grew up. Bill started his early childhood education by attending Kiddie Kollege at First United Methodist Church in Senatobia and later he graduated from Coldwater High School.
Left behind to cherish his memory is family, which includes, one son, Lincoln Wade Hawkins of Coldwater; one daughter, Nicole Denise Ledbetter (Logan) of Hope Mills, N.C.; one sister, Glenda Craig (Louis) of Southaven; two brothers, Mike Hawkins (Carol) of Hernando, and Stanley Hawkins (Jean) of Como. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 5, from noon to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Coldwater. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Independence. Memorial contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church, Coldwater, or a charity of the donor’s choice.