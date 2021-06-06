Alan John Goodson, 72

Alan John Goodson, born September 20, 1948, in Pasco Vale, Melbourne, Australia, passed peacefully on May 31, 2021, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Immigrating to the United States in the 1970s, Alan’s innate creative ability progressed into a decades-long, award-winning career in advertising that took him all over the United States to work with some of the largest brands in the industry. He would eventually settle in Como, Mississippi, his beloved home.

Alan never came across a stranger he couldn’t win over with his brilliant wit and unmatched sense of humor. His fervor for life, adventure and a good time spanned the globe, touching countless individuals, whose lives have all been immeasurably enriched by his friendship. Alan’s talent for making friends is surpassed only by his natural ability to make all of those friends feel incredibly special.

He is survived by his only daughter, Bonnie Goodson, his former spouse, Mary Goodson, and his entire second family of Como. Alan is preceded in death by his loving parents, Herbert and Lou.

A casual service is to be held on Main Street in Como on Saturday, June 12, at 7 p.m., followed by a memorial at 211 Main.

