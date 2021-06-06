Ricky Ward 61, of Sardis, passed away May, 28, 2021, in Oxford.

Visitation was held on Friday, June 4, and funeral services were Saturday at Braham Chapel C. M. E. Church in Como.

Ricky is survived by his loving and devoted wife of eight years, Deena Gonzales Ward of Sardis; two sons, Derrick(Katrina) Ward of Memphis, and Ricterio Ward of Sardis; a grand-daughter, Brooklyn Ward of Memphi; four grandsons, Tavious Ward, Caleb Bradford, Dakari Ward, and Trez Ward of Memphis; three sisters, Elizabeth W. Sanders and Cordelia Ward of Sardis, and Mattie Watson of Brandon; three brothers, James (Beverlin) Ward and Isaac (Jeralian) Ward of Milwaukee, WI, and Clyde Ward of Kansas City, MO; one uncle, Jessie (Clara) Hulette of Senatobia; four aunts, Viola Holloman of Sardis, Linda Collins, Lucille Hulette and Carolyn Hulette of Senatobia.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bessie Mae and John Ward and siblings J. W. Floyd, Betty, Mary, Geneva, John Jr. (Shorty), Martha, and Morsie.

Services were entrusted to Tutwiler Funeral Home.