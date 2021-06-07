Best of the Best Panola County 2021 Nominations Now Open

Each year, thousands of votes are cast in the Best of the Best contest as Panolians weigh in on their favorite businesses, restaurants, services and places.

There is not a day you can go in Panola County and not see a Best of the Best logo on a door, wall of a business or website. This year, we expect record turn-out as people again make their voices heard.

We examined the voting process this year, and are pleased to roll out a new and improved way to cast your ballot for Best of The Best in 2021.

We moved to a state-of-the-art online voting platform that is “best of breed” in online voting systems for Best Of contests. This allows for more secure voting and automatic tabulation of votes. The new-and-improved voting system is mobile-friendly and easier for voters to use.

We are also moving to a two-phase ballot, much like a primary and a general election. The nomination phase of Best of the Best is a write-in ballot to nominate your favorite businesses by subcategory. The nomination phase begins Wednesday, June 9, and is open through Monday, July 5, 2021. The top five businesses per sub-category will then move forward to the voting phase.

The voting phase of Best of The Best Panola County 2021 will start on July 21 and go through August 22. Choosing between the top five nominated businesses per sub-category will make the voting phase easier and faster. Winners will be contacted after the voting ends.

The winners of Best of The Best 2021 will be announced to the public in the September 29 2021 edition of The Panolian and will also be online on The Panolian website.

You can nominate your favorite businesses now by visiting this link now through July 5.