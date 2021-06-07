Garth Everette Tindle, 69
Mr. Tindle was an active member of First Baptist Church in Senatobia, where he served as a deacon, preschool Sunday school teacher and as preschool choir director. He served as a volunteer with Hope Ministries and was a recipient of the Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award. He was retired from the State of Mississippi Department of Corrections as a probation/parole officer.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes, his wife of forty-seven years, Rosemary Tindle of Senatobia, one daughter, Mary Grace Tindle of Senatobia; one son, James Everette Tindle of Oxford; and one brother Gregg Tindle of Meadeville. He was preceded by one brother, Gerry Tindle and his parents.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9, from 12:30-2 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Senatobia. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Senatobia Memorial Cemetery.
Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.