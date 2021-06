Kathy Dunn Elmore, 69, passed away at Grenada Living Center on June 6, 2021.

The family will hold a memorial gathering at Wells Funeral Home Wednesday evening, June 9, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Kathy was born March 12, 1952, to the late Ezra Dunn and Ludie Corine Howell Dunn in Water Valley.