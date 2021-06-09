Civic Center geared up for weekend rodeo

The 17th annual Bill Lipscomb Memorial Rodeo is expected to draw large crowds this Saturday, June 12, at the Batesville Civic Center. Two shows will be held with a full slate of events at each. Times are 1 and 7:30 p.m.

Rodeo announcer will be Austin Williams and Trent McFarland will entertain rodeo fans as the clown for the day. Admission prices are $17 for adults, $13 for children ages 4-10, and free for children 3 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at www.batesvilleciviccenter.com or by calling 563-1392.

Regular rodeo events and competitions are scheduled and will be interspersed with a variety of kids events including the Gold Rush held 30 minutes before the 1 p.m. rodeo and prizes for the best dressed cowboys and cowgirls in a contest open to children ages 7 and under.

The always popular Diamond Dig, for ladies only, will be part of the 7:30 p.m. show, and is again sponsored by Dale Copeland Jewelry. In that event, all ladies with a paid admission are welcome to dig for a hidden diamond ring while family and friends cheer them on from the stands.

Batesville Civic Center is open at full capacity seating, and organizers are encouraging rodeo fans to take advantage of one of the first indoor rodeo events scheduled in the Southeast since the pandemic began more than a year ago.