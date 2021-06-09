Flash flooding reported in Panola, Yalobusha
WHO: The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).
WHAT: Several roadways in north Mississippi are experiencing flooding as a result of heavy rainfall.
WHEN: Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
WHERE: Currently, water is being reported over the roadway in the following locations:
- Interstate 55 ramps at State Route 35 (Exit 243) in Panola County.
- U.S. Highway 51 just south of Como in Panola County.
- State Route 330 near Tillatoba Lake in Yalobusha County.
WHY: Roadway flooding.
HOW: Motorists should avoid all flooded roadways until clear for travel.
Flooding is a top weather related killer. Following these safety measures can help ensure you and your family’s safety on flooded roadways:
- Avoid already flooded areas. A flowing stream can carry a vehicle downstream.
- Never drive through a flooded area. Always remember to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!
- If you are driving at night, be especially cautious as it is harder to recognize flood conditions.
- Never drive around a barricaded road.
- If your vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Rising water can engulf a vehicle and its occupants.
Stay updated on road conditions at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.