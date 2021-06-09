expand
Ad Spot

June 9, 2021

Flooding Damage Across City

By Staff reports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Several areas of Batesville, and many parts of Panola County, were overwhelmed with an estimated 10 inches of rain Monday and Tuesday, flooding many homes, cars, and businesses similar to this photo taken near the intersection of Hwy. 6 and 51 Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon no major infrastructure damage had been reported.  The heavy rains hampered many citizens in their efforts to get to polling places around the county, and voter turnout was expected to be lower than usual.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Copeland returning to lead Green Wave baseball

I wonder what the po folks are doing this week?

Civic Center geared up for weekend rodeo

Square Market kicks off this week

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE