Tony N. Helmes, 69, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis. He was the husband to Janet Helmes.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Crowder Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, June 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home as well as one hour visitation prior to the service on Wednesday.

Tony was born on Sept. 27, 1951, to the late Jimmy Lois Helmes and Jewel Etoile White Helmes in Marks. He worked as a mechanic during his lifetime with his brother and for the City of Batesville. Tony enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working out in the yard, which he took pride in.

Tony would be found spending time with his brothers cutting up and drinking coffee every morning. He had a special love for his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was a member of the Enon Baptist Church.

The family he leaves behind to cherish his loving memory includes his wife, Janet Helmes of Batesville; one daughter, Lindsey Helmes Powell (Brandon) of Senatobia; two sons, Brad Helmes (Jamie) of Enid, and Toby Helmes of Batesville; one sister, Dorothy Nell Roberson of New Albany; three brothers, Billy Helmes of Batesville, Bobby Helmes of Batesville, and Jimmy Dale Helmes of Pope; 6 grandchildren, Mitchell Helmes, Kholton Helmes, Amber Helmes, Konnor Helmes, Addy Beth Powell, and Nora Kate Powell; 2 great-grandchildren, Kotton and Karoline Helmes.

Along with his parents, Tony is preceded in death by three sisters, Ginger Gray, Margaret “Bit” Sides, and Teresa “Sissy” Moore.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask if you wish to make any memorial contributions in Tony’s name to do so to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The American Cancer Society, or Enon Baptist Church.