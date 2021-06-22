Batesville Municipal Court 6/16/21

Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, June 16, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding:

Brian Edward Amos, 5044 West Main St. Tupelo, had charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle and firearm enhancement penalty bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

William Louis Peyton Caldwell, 201 Patton Lane Apt. B, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence with a trial date set for July 7.

Sherry O’Dell Chadwick, 231 Patterson Lane, Batesville, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and disobeying a traffic device bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Calvin Clark, 310 Arizona St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to DUI and driving with a suspended license with a trial date set for June 23.

Michael Anthony Cooper, 466 Proctor Road, Grenada, bonded out prior to court on a charge of possession of a controlled substance that was bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Garry Dewayne Cox, 74 Sherwood Drive, Batesville, failed to appear and was issued an arrest warrant on a simple domestic violence charge.

Aaron Thomas Daugherty, 72 Ivy Gordon Dr., Courtland was given one-year probation and fined $2,035 after pleading guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle, firearm possession enhancement penalty, no seatbelt, no driver’s license and simple assault by menace or fear.

Jaszmine Jhashayla Edwards bonded out prior to court on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and contempt of court with all charges bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Marco Greer, 403 Second Street, Tutwiler, was issued an arrest warrant for failing to appear on charges of possession of marijuana in a vehicle, improper equipment and no driver’s license.

John Daniel Hester, 313 Willa St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple domestic violence and contempt of court with a fine of $606.

Marquieta Lafayette Jones pleaded not guilty to simple domestic violence and was given a July 7 trial date.

Joe Edward Maness had charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, firearm enhancement penalty and failure to signal bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jerry McBrayer, Jr., had charges of possession of a controlled substance, open container, no drivers license and no tag lights bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Mardrekis Dontel Porter failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony of trespassing and fined $417.

Robert Tredale Porter, 5211 Nash Road, Batesville, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, firearm possession enhancement penalty, and parking in an emergency zone bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Lashanda Marie Russell bonded out prior to court on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia and was bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Mary Melisa Saul had charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jennifer Rose Simmons, 313 Willa St., Batesville, pleaded to simple domestic violence and was fined $417.

Lashawn Terrell Tardy, 3568 Nash Road, Batesville, had a charge of simple domestic violence dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Asia Ladisha Thomas had charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and firearm enhancement penalty bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Matthew Evan Walters pleaded guilty to DUI and possession of paraphernalia and was fined $466 after being credited for time served.

Cordarrion Deshun Welch had charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, firearm enhancement penalty and improper equipment bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Gregory Danate Wright pleaded not guilty to simple assault and given a June 30 trial date.

In cases set for trial,

Mariah Raycheal Chaney, 744 Arbor Vista, Jackson,Ms., had a no child restraint charge dismissed, but was fined $227 for no tag.

Aron Nelson, 116 Dale St., Batesville, had a speeding charge continued until a later date.

Mardrekis Dontel Porter, 201 Patton Lane, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony on simple domestic violence and fined $417.