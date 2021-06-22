J.P. Hudson hosts state softball tournaments

For the first time in two years, J.P. Hudson Park was the host site for the Dizzy Dean softball state tournaments held last weekend.

Batesville’s 6U and 8U All-Star softball teams took part in the tournament that was played under unusually pleasant temperatures for mid-June with nice crowds attending the four-day event.

Both Batesville squads went 1-2 in their respective tournaments with the 6-and-Under team falling to Hernando and Greenwood before defeating Cleveland.

The 8-and-Under Batesville Elite team defeated Indianola in the opening round before losing to Hernando and Cleveland. Greenwood claimed first place after going undefeated in four games with a victory over Hernando in the championship game.

Baseball will take the stage starting tomorrow as the 8U North State tournament begins and will run to Sunday afternoon as 11 teams will take part. Batesville opens plays against Greenwood at 4:30 p.m. with the winner taking on Horn Lake at 6 p.m