Main Street wins 1st place for fall concert series
After an isolating spring, the event brought young and old together to safely fellowship, making 2020 a great time to “Be Square.”The concert series will be offered by Main Street again this fall. Details of the dates and performers will be published when available.“After a year without face-to-face meetings, we are excited to celebratethe achievements of our Main Street communities again in person,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator. “As difficult as 2020 was for our communities, we still saw economic growth in our downtowns and resiliency from the small businesses in our downtown districts.” page1image3788576.png ¬The annual awards luncheon honors Main Street directors, board members and volunteers and recognizes the most outstanding downtown development projects and events from Main Street communities in Mississippi. “Our local Main Street directors have worked tirelessly to provide services to small businesses and create innovative ways to connect people together during the pandemic, and we are proud to celebrate their successes at our annual awards,” Gregory said.In 2020, Mississippi Main Street’s Designated Communities generated 191 net new businesses, 52 business expansions to existing businesses, 584 net new jobs, 74 building rehabilitations and 746 downtown residential units. In addition, 75 public improvement projects were completed as well as 26 new construction projects in downtown business districts. More than $227 million was invested by the public and private sectors in 2020, and more than 22,185 volunteerhours were recorded. Every dollar spent in this organization results in $80 of private investment, the highest return on investment of any economic activity in the state. Since 1993, MMSA has generated more than $5.8 billion in private and public investment (including more than $1.5 billion in public investment).
MMSA currently has 47 Designated Main Street Communities, four Network members, and 11 Associate members.