No Menthol Listening Sessions scheduled for July

African American males 18 years and older are encouraged to participate in the upcoming No Menthol Listening Session workshops. During these in person workshops, presenters will discuss the harmful effects of menthol use and its impact on local the community. The workshops will be held throughout July and are open to the first ten registrants. Refreshments will be served. The first 25 participants will receive a $25 gift card.

The session dates are:

First Session: July 8, 2021 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. RSVP by July 5, 2021

Second Session: July 15, 2021 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. RSVP by July 12, 2021

Third Session: July 22, 2021 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. RSVP by July 19, 2021

The No Menthol Listening Session workshops are sponsored by the Panola County Branch of the NAACP, the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health and the Center for Black Health Equity

To register, contact Gloria Tucker, NAACP President (601) 238-6020 or at gloriatucker3907@comcast.net

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health was established in 2019 to reduce health disparities among disadvantaged and underserved minority populations in the Mississippi through the development of collaborative partnerships with community stakeholders and the implementation of evidence-based public health interventions with a particular focus on health equity.