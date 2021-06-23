Task Force to study and recommend changes in domestic relations laws

The 2021 Legislature established a task force to study Mississippi’s domestic relations laws and to develop recommendations to the Legislature and the Mississippi Supreme Court for the purpose of revising Mississippi’s domestic relations laws and rules of court.

The Task Force, composed of judges, attorneys, child advocates, and law professors, will study models used by other states for child support, child care, and support expenses and will analyze current trends of law regarding no-fault divorce, child support payments past the age of majority for disabled children, and costs for guardians ad litem who represent the best interests of children.

Senate Bill 2621, enacted by the 2021 Legislature, is effective July 1. The Task Force is expected to make recommendations on or before Dec. 1.

The 15-member Task Force includes: