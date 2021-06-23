Teens, young adults in foster system eligible for grants

(AP) — Mississippi teenagers and young adults who have spent time in the

foster care system are now eligible for federal grants worth thousands of dollars to help pay for

school, a car or other expenses.

The money is part of $3.3 million allocated to Mississippi through federal COVID-19 pandemic

assistance funds. Any Mississippi resident between the ages of 14 to 26 years old who has spent

at least one day in foster care after his or her 14th birthday can receive money, according to the

Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services.

Individuals can receive grants for up to $12,000 for education tuition, room and board and up

to $4,000 for transportation-related needs, like buying a car or getting a driver's license. Money

can also be spent on utility bills, groceries, technology purchases and medical expenses not

already covered by health insurance or Medicaid.

The money will be distributed through the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services.

The almost 1,000 young people currently in Mississippi’s foster care system or those who have

recently left will automatically receive some stipend. However, that does not preclude them

from applying for additional aid, according to the state.

The funds are part of a $400 million package distributed to states nationally through the

Supporting Foster Youth and Families through the Pandemic Act approved by Congress earlier

in 2021.

In announcing the funds, federal Children’s Bureau officials said that the grants are meant to

provide needed support to the many young people leaving