USDA launches 2021 Agricultural Resource Management survey

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is collecting data from approximately 50,000 farmers and ranchers for its annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS). The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage, and various farm production characteristics. The survey also collects detailed information on production practices, costs, and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis. In 2021, the survey will take a closer look at corn, rice, dairy and organic dairy in the United States.

At this time NASS has suspended in-person data collection. Farmers and ranchers are encouraged to complete their survey online at agcounts.usda.gov with the survey code mailed to them.

“The annual data from ARMS are used to gauge the financial health and resource use of today’s producers,” said the Mississippi State Statistician, Esmerelda Dickson. “The information gives us an annual snapshot of the role of the farming industry in the U.S. economy.” The information producers provide through the survey influences national and state policy-making decisions. In addition, ARMS data are used to calculate the farm sector portion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is an important measure of the U.S. economy.

The survey is conducted in three phases from June 2021 through April 2022. The current (first) phase screens participants to make sure they have the commodities of interest that are needed to accurately represent the entire U.S. farm sector. During the second phase, NASS will collect information on production practices and chemical use for specific commodities. In the final phase, NASS will survey producers on farm income and production expenditures.

“We strongly encourage every producer contacted for ARMS to participate, as their response represents not just their own farm, but many other similar operations across the country,” added Dickson. “For maximum convenience, producers should complete the survey online at agcounts.usda.gov. Online reporting is fast and secure. Producers can also complete and mail or fax the paper form to us.”

All information from respondents is kept confidential, as required by federal law, and reported so that no individual operation or producer can be identified. For more information on how NASS protects information, visit www.nass.usda.gov/confidentiality.

ARMS is a joint effort of NASS and USDA’s Economic Research Service. For more information about the 2021 Agricultural Resource Management Survey, visit nass.usda.gov/go/ARMS. For information on how these data used in this region, or if you have any questions about this survey, please call the NASS Delta Field Office at (601) 359-1259.