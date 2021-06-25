John T. Mason, Sr., 84

John T. Mason, Sr., age 84, passed away at his home near Sardis Lake Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday June 26, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service. Interment will be held at Forrest Memorial Park.

Those honored to be pallbearers are Brad Arnold, Brandon Mason, Jim Littlejohn, Larry Pride, Terry Snider, and Henry Simmons. Honorary pallbearers will be C.J. Tullos and David Miller.

John was born December 15, 1936, one of six children to the late Richard Lawrence Mason and Georgie Wilson Mason in Batesville. John worked as an engineer for the Mississippi Soil Conservation Agency before retirement. After retirement, John enjoyed tending to his flowers and working in his garden. John also raised cattle on the side. He could often be found picking up cans and cutting his grass. His most prized possession was his family and his precious dog Tara. John was a member of First United Methodist Church in Batesville.

John will be mostly missed by his children, Brenda Kay George (Bobby) of Sardis, Buffy Michelle Morrow (Scottie) of Batesville, and John T. “Tommy” Mason, Jr. (Denise) of Sardis; one brother, Ralph Mason of Sardis; six grandchildren, Chelsea Logue Tullos (C.J.), Christy Bright (David Miller), Brad Arnold (Casey), Bobby George, Jr. (Shannon), Brandon Mason (Toshia), and Ashleigh Mason Coleman; and 10 great-grandchildren, Whitney Bright, Cole George, Ava George, Anna Bradlie Arnold, Clay Mason, Oakley Mason, Makayla Coleman, Macyn Tullos, Will Tullos, and Kayci Tullos.