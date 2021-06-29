Hurricane Katrina blew wonderful people to Mt. Olive

By Donna Traywick

As most of you know, I enjoy having a co-writer from time to time. This week’s co-writer is my friend and neighbor, Pat Boucot. She has an interesting story about how she came from New York to Mississippi.Here is her story, as she told it to me:“I’ve had quite a ride from New York to Mississippi, the state that I have learned to love.I was born in Sutton, Vermont, at my grandparents’ home. I lived with them most of my life.I went to school in Lyndonville and Orleans, Vermont. We had a one-room schoolhouse with four grades in one room. If you were attentive enough, you could learn several grades. Students were most respectful of their teacher and other students.I moved to New York at the age of eighteen and worked at a hospital for the insane and mentally challenged. That is where I met the love of my life, Lucian Boucot.After he was discharged from the military we finally settled down in Petersburg, New York, where we found jobs. Our daughter was also born in New York. After her death, and at retirement age, we said we had enough of the sub-zero temperatures and decided to move south.We finally came to Biloxi and were charmed with the weather, although we had gone through three mandatory evacuations. Hurricane Katrina was our worst, of course. We packed a few things and our checkbook. The storm was raging all the way to Jackson. We were still headed north and Batesville had the first vacancy we could find.After handling all business in Biloxi, we searched for just the right home in and around Batesville. We were so blessedwhen Pat Cole directed us to the Mt. Olivet community and to a house built byWinfred Lawrence. We moved to Mt. Olivet in 2007. My husband, Lou, as he was called, passed away in 2012.I have found my friends and neighbors to be most caring. People in the City ofNew York are too busy rushing here and there to speak. The very first thing we noticed was the friendliness of the Southern people. They speak whether they know you or not.People in automobiles will motion for you to get in line before them. This would never happen in New York.The most comical thing that we noticed about Mississippi people was their Southern drawl. At first we could hardly understand what they were saying. My brother, Dan, who visits me often would often ask what someone had just said to us. I have become used to it by now, but haven’t picked up much of the Southern drawl. At the dismay of my neighbor Donna, I still haven’t picked up the y’all slogan.It was the best spring I can recall this year. All the flowers bloomed early and stayed in bloom longer.My brother Dan is also planning to move here, part-time, after his retirement. I doubt he will pick up the y’all slogan either.I thank The Panolian for letting me tell the story of my journey to Batesville and especially Mt. Olivet. I love my church, Mt. Olivet Methodist.”Thank you, Pat, for sharing your story with us. Others can do the same by calling or texting me anytime at 901-828-8824.Late News: At this writing, Bishop E.M. Fondren is critically ill in Oxford hospital. Although he just celebrated his 98th birthday in May, his mind was sharp as ever. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family (Mary Murphy’s isa daughter) as they go through these trying times.