Batesville Municipal Court 6/23/21

City of Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, June 23, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Linda Kaye Acevedo, 517 McCain Rd, Batesville, bonded out prior to court on charges of (felony) possession of a controlled substance and improper equipment with the case being sent to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Ronald Edward Fowler, 253 Pollard St., Batesville, failed to appear and was found guilty of possession of paraphernalia and fined $383.

Ricky Wayne Keen, 802 File Rd., Batesville, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and improper equipment sent to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jarred Morton, 146 Dawn Cove, Courtland, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia and was fined $826.

Justin Bradley Perry, 872 Bethleham Rd., Batesville, bonded out prior to court and was found guilty under sworn testimony on charges of running a stop sign and possession of marijuana in a vehicle and was fined $864.

Elaina Inez Rone, 882 CR 220, Water Valley, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony on a shoplifting charge and fined $1,146 and also given a 30 day suspended jail sentence.

Shakilo O’Neil Stanford, 267 Pollard St., Batesville, failed to appear on charges of DUI, failure to use a turn signal and no insurance.

Jeremy O’Neal Turner, 200 Ridge Rd., Courtland, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony for simple assault and fined $328.

Calvin Clark, 310 Arizona St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI and driving with a suspended license and was fined $1,160.

Steven Dyella Harris, 116 Cole Dr., Apt. C8, Batesville, had a simple domestic violence charge remanded to the files for six months.

Jamarkus Dewayne Smallie, 4038 Eureka Rd., Batesville, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony for careless driving and fined $165.