Community Calendar

July 6

The Panola County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, July 6, at 9 a.m. at the Sardis Courthouse. The regular first Monday of the month meeting was rescheduled because July 5 is a state holiday.

July 6

The Batesville Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet Tuesday, July 6, at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

July 6-7

The Panola County Extension Service will be conducting a Summer Robotics Program July 6-7 in the Auditorium of the Extension Office Building from 1 to 5 p.m. Participants will learn to program a robot to do various tasks using a Dash robot and tablet. This program is designed for youth ages 5-8 years old. There is no cost for the program but participants must register by contacting the Extension Office at 563-6260. There are limited spots available.

July 6-8

The Sardis District Missionary Baptist Association Sunday School and N.B.C. Congress of North Mississippi will have its 16th annual session July 6-8. This session will be abbreviated with in-house and virtual participation. Time is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at the Educational Building located at 528 West Lee St., in Sardis. Itinerary includes community and social updates, health awareness information, and seminars for spiritual enlightenment. The session be livestreamed on Facebook (sardisdistrictbaptist) and on the website at www.sardisdistrictbaptist.com. The theme is “Envisioning the Future Exceptionally as We Equip Disciples for Christ. Emphasis is “Educating, Equipping, and Empowering the Local Church.” Registration can be on-site or mailed to 528 West Lee St. Dr. Zannie Leland, Jr., will be the moderator.

July 8-9

Mt. Olivet Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School Thursday and Friday, July 8-9 from 6-8 p.m., and Saturday, July 10, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday will be a fun day with hot dogs, chips, ice cream, and blow ups for the kids. All are cordially invited. The theme is “Anchored Deepening Faith in God.”

July 10

Pope Baptist Church will have a one-day Vacation Bible School on Saturday, July 10. The theme is “Destination Dig” and all are invited to attend. Registration is from 8-8:30 a.m. and VBS will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Children ages 3 to 12th grade may attend.

Sept. 24-26

The South Panola Class of 1971 will have its 50th class reunion in Batesville Sept. 24-26. Organizers need help contacting all members of the class, gathering needed information from each, and getting everyone registered. For more details, or to register, contact Rosie Stewart Goolsby at Rosie17@bellsouth.net or 662-202-6960, Herman Flowers at 662-934-2757, or Belinda Morris at belindafmorris1@gmail.com.