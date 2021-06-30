Property Transfers. 6/14-18/21

Property transfers between June 14 – June 18, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Jerlene Armstrong to Deborah Sykes, Lot 22 of Gordon Subdivision.

Yamel Quintana to Walter Karr, Lot 22 of Sardis Lakes Estates Subdivision.

Jennifer Johnson to Bobby Wayne and Pamela Ann Fondren, A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Willie and Joe Johnson to Sammie and Resia Parker, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Robert Burkes to Jerry Burkes, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter and a fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

D.L. Morrow to Gary Dale and Pam Morrow, West Half of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Bobby Nelson to Joey Sensabaugh, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Karen and Steven Goldman to David Shepherd, Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Dean Morris, LLC to Steve Thornton, Part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Jeffrey and Cynthia Tankersley to Adam Smith, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Justin Richmond Miller to Dylan and Abbigail McCollum, Lot 10 of Sunset Subdivision.

Abundant Life Church, Inc. to Arthur and Kathryn Nicole Wilson, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Daniel Blake and Katanya Daughtery to Phillip and Ashleigh Moore, Lot 158, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

James Daniel Bennett and Elizabeth Kyle Shuford to James Daniel Bennett and Elizabeth Kyle Shuford, Five tracts in various sections of Township 8, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Marvin, Steve and Patti Parnell (Coggin) to Steve Parnell, Part of Section 34, Township 7 North, Range 8 East.

Maroon Crenshaw III, LLC to Lula Timber Company, LLC, A portion of the Southeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Clyde Terry to Jerome and Voletta Perkins, 3865 Old Panola Circle, Como.

Ivgathor to Nelson Gassion to Lakeisha Thomas, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

William Dees and Luis Castillo to Lionel and Yolanda Jones, Lots 18-21 of Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

Clint (Bo) Caffey to Ricky Matthews, Property located in Section 19, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Levera Davison to Karen and Lloyd Spearman, A fraction of Lot 1, Block 2, Town of Sardis.

Jamie (Ringler), Billie, Rene (Wildfong) and Lyndon Parker to Lovell Pratcher, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Bertha Lewis to Margarette Mike and Loretta Johnson, Lot 7, Block 13, Town of Crenshaw.

Jennifer Cox to Maria Esparza and Jose Angel, Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Linda Brewer to Steve and Karen Jameson, A tract in Lot 12 and Lot 13 of Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.