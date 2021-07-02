Grilled corn on the cob with spicy butter a perfect kick to July 4 meal

Here’s a summer recipe that will bring the heat to your Fourth of July celebration.

Stacy Anderson, of the food blog The Hurried Hostess, shared her recipe for “Perfectly Grilled Corn With Spicy Butter” with Fox News ahead of the holiday weekend.

“Grilled corn is a staple in 4th of July barbecues, but if you really want to take it up a notch, you’ve got to make this spicy butter to serve with it,” Anderson told Fox News in an email.

Though grilling corn on the cob might seem intimidating compared to the more traditional method of boiling it, Anderson says in her blog post that the process is “really pretty easy.”

Ingredients Corn 8 ears of corn Salt Spicy Butter ½ cup unsalted butter 1 tablespoon hot sauce