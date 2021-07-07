Jail Log 6/28-7/5/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

June 28

James Mortez Gardner, 303 Railroad St., Como, charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, failure to comply.

Justin Tom Tiner, 2354 Sparta Rd., Holcomb, arrested for violation of supervised probation.

Robert Lavell Spain, Sr., 876 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Tanner Ray Odom, 25 Private Road 3075, Oxford, charged with Boating Under the Influence.

Chase Andrew Rogers, 317 Price Rd., Oxford, charged with BUI.

June 29

Daniel Allen Bryant, 200 Garson St., Batesville, charged with breaking and entering.

Quincey Early Miller, 598 Lee St., Apt. 6, Sardis, charged with malicious mischief and disturbing the peace.

Lamarcus Smith, 119 Fox Meadows Dr., Batesville, charged with simple assault and petit larceny.

Bobby A.J. Thomas, 150 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty.

Antonio Lavell Lee, 114 Matthews Dr., Senatobia, charged with possession of marijuana and firearm enhancement penalty.

Lackvius Marquis Brooks, 21651 Hw. 310E, Como, charged with possession of marijuana and firearm enhancement penalty.

Terrance Orlando Mack, 739 Powell St., Coldwater, charged with possession of marijuana and firearm enhancement penalty.

Davorius Deshun Burt, 309 Crawford St., Senatobia, charged with possession of marijuana and firearm enhancement penalty.

Daniel Authur Bess, 301 E. Claiborne Ave., Greenwood, charged with DUI and disregard of a traffic signal.

Zaiviars Dewarren Madlock, 428 Warren St., Como, charged with trespassing and domestic violence.

June 30

Anthony Dewayne Flowers, Jr., 4072 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, and probation violation.

Matthew Evan Walters, 9777 Hwy. 51S, Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Cameron Lamar Winfield, 103 Country Meadows Dr., Senatobia, charged with contempt of court (Sardis Municipal).

Marlon Winfield, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with possession with intent, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Albert John Johnson, 8353 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with improper equipment and possession of paraphernalia.

July 1

Rocky Benard Nabors, 2576 Simmons Rd., Apt. C, Clarksdale, charged with DUI and speeding.

Christopher Vincil Owen, 2013 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, DUI and reckless driving.

Deon Christopher Pryor, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct, failure to comply.

Jabari Kantrell Flowers, 11 CR 1076, Oxford, serving a jail sentence.

Bennie Shelton Christian IV, 200 Fox Rd., Marks, charged with DUI and no insurance.

July 2

Jessica Erin Chism, 14465 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Robert Glenn King, 43 Sarah Rd., Sarah, charged with violation of a protection order.

Quintarius Armstrong, 438 Franklin St., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct.

Karen Lynn Smith, 277 Brooksman Rd., Apt. 3, Sardis, charged with public drunkenness and trespassing.

Brent Allen Kemzey, 1436 Terza Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Skyrandy Braxton, 1050 Quitman Ave., Apt. 9, Crowder, charged with domestic violence.

July 3

Jerome Maurice Walls, 2123 Viney Creek Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Gary Benard Walls, Jr., 231 West Mills Rd., Sardis, charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Jose Alberto Avalos, 203 Dunlap St., Sardis, charged with DUI, no insurance, and no driver’s license.

Arthur Demanion Pollard, 2827A Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with theft of a dog.

July 4

Charlie Wren Armstrong, 203 Darby Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court (Batesville Municipal) and careless driving.

Titus Trayhern Holman, 911 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Darius Joel Johnson, 236A MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI, no driver’s license, and careless driving.

Deondre Lashon House, 114 Matthews Dr., Apt. 34, arrested on a hold for the Sheriff’s Office.

Paul David Morris, 1320 Morris Trailer Park, Lyon, charged with DUI.

July 5

David Earl Franklin, 3171 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Billy George Greer, 3666 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with public drunkenness.

Joshua Kendrell Love, 301 Half Sencia St., Greenwood, charged with speeding, no driver’s license, DUI, possession of marijuana, and no insurance.