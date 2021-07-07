Property Transfers 6/21-25

Property transfers between June 21 – 25, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Gene Welch to Lee Ann Kelly, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Myra, Linda Fay, Master Renard, Danielle Alicetine (Maury) Bean to Robbie and Aundra Flowers, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

O.V. Conner to Brenda K. Norris, A part of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Clara Jane Pegues to Daryl Andre Pegues, A parcel in Section 26, Township 9, Range 7.

Charles and Elizabeth Roach, and Marie Jean Mills, to Harrison Logging, Inc., A fractional part of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

James and Sylvia Brown to Patrick Horace Brown, A tract in the East Half of Section 18, and part of the West Half and Southwest Quarter of Section 17, all in Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

James and Sylvia Brown to Beth Ann Campbell, Northeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 9, Range 6 West.

Eddie Reynolds to William Logan, A fractional part of the West Half of Section 27, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Joe and John Greene, and Lillie West, to Christine Rudd, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Richard Davis to Sandra Wilborn, A tract in the Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Debbie Sue Smith to Donahue & Boren, LLC, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Jerry Thomas, Sandra Jo (Pitcock) and Whitney Alison (Aldridge) Mehan to Watco Enterprises, Inc., A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Calvin Land to John Mann, A fractional part of the West Half of Section 16, and of the Southeast Quarter of Section 17, both in Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Joseph Tyler Lightsey to Daniel Lightsey and Pamela Ann Stubblefield, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

John Bensko to Adam Davis, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Robert and Bonnie Roebuck to Joshua Tutor, West Half of Lot 8, Block 12, Town of Pope.

L. Allen and Amanda West to Kendall and Victorian Morrow, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Tiffany Curry, A part of the West Half of Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 8, Range 7.

David Lee Myers to Ramona Miller, Lot 60, Section A of the Sardis View Subdivision.

K&S Enterprise, LLC to David Howell, A part of the Northeast and Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Odessa Bernard to Casey and Annette Fondren, A fraction of Lot 6, Block 7, City of Batesville.

First Judicial District

Tomikeathea Fletcher to Tyeasha Cox, Fraction of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Della Shorter to Cynthia Pope, Joann and Garey Watson, Willie Shorter and Sherry Smith, A fraction of the Northwest corner of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Annie Reed to Bill Reed, Lots 10 and 11, Block H, Town of Crenshaw.

Issac and Amanda Barnett to Mark Allen Hudson, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Christopher Weaver to Jammie Smith, Lots 1 and 2 of Buchanan Subdivision.

Newelene Renya Wolfe to Yesenia Baretista Acuna and Jose Flores Cruz, Lots 35-37 of Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

Larry and Emily Gordon to DeShun and Alandra Readus, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.