Sheriff Hosts Estridge Retirement Lunch

Capt. Clyde Estridge (center) was honored by family and fellow law enforcement officials from across Panola County last week with a barbeque lunch at the Lions Club building provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Estridge is retiring from full-time duty with more than 31 years of service, and will return to a part-time role in the fall. He began his career at Northwest Community College and worked for 26 at Batesville Police Department before transferring to the Sheriff’s Office in 2020. Estridge is pictured with the former and current police chiefs, and sheriff, he worked under. They are (from left) former BPD Chief Jimmy McCloud, former NWPD chief Deloris Jennings, Sheriff Shane Phelps, BPD Chief Kerry Pittman, and former BPD Chief Tony Jones. Estridge was presented with several plaques and framed displays along with an American Flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol.