Cream of Zucchini Soup

2 tablespoons finely chopped green onion

1 clove garlic, minced

1 pound tender zucchini, sliced thinly

1 tablespoon each olive oil and butter

1 teaspoon curry powder

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ cup whipping cream

1 ¾ cup chicken broth

2 teaspoons whipping cream

Paprika

Simmer green onions, garlic and zucchini in butter/olive oil in tightly covered pan for about 10 minutes, or until barely tender. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Place cooked mixture, curry powder and salt in food processor and process about ½ minute or until smooth. Return to pan, stir in ½ cup whipping cream and broth; gently heat to a nice simmer. Makes 4 servings. Top each serving with ½ teaspoon whipping cream, swirl once with spoon and sprinkle lightly with paprika to garnish. Chill if preferred.