Property Transfers 7/19-23/21

Property transfers between July 19 – July 23, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk.

Second Judicial District

Glenda Rotenberry to Anita McGaugh, Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 27, Range 2.

David and Jennifer Jenkins to Matthew Bruce, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 8, Range 7 West.

Blackjack Property Management, LLC to Hybrid, LLC, Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Willie and Joe Johnson to Marricus Flowers and Barbrelle Hentz, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Charles and Matthew Brewer to Brady and Cory Williamson, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34 and a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 35, both in Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Grant McKinney to Darriel and Casandra Caldwell, Part of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Joe and Patsy Horton to Jonathan and Erica Horton, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Kenneth McGraw to Kenneth McGraw and Jo Ann O’Quin, Lots 26 and 27, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

James Benjamin Butler to Tracy M. James, Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Willie Smith to Justin Stewart, Lots 21 and 22 of Pecan Subdivision and a fraction of Lot 9, Block 9, Town of Batesville.

Antoinette Smith to Anoinette Smith and Andrea Watson, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Grant McKinney to Glenda Roberson, A parcel in Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Grant McKinney to Edith McKinney, A parcel in Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Lipe Waterworks Company, Inc. to Great River Utility Operating Company, LLC, Part of Lot 416 of Enid Shores Subdivision, Lot 53 of Chickasaw Hills Subdivision, part of Section 34 and 35, Township 10 South, Range 7 West, and part of Sections 27, 34 and 35, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Jerry Perkins to William and Jane Claire Perkins, Southeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

R&B Properties, LLC to White’s Tree Service, LLC, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Samuel Hill to Earl Jones, Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 10, Range 6 South.

James and Lorraine Tramel to James Tramel, Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Stacy and Timothy Climer to Christopher and Jessica Smith, Lot 7 of Womack Cove, Lakewood Villages Subdivision.

Sonny Wray Willis to Johnathan Wray Willis, A fractional part of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 27 North, Range 3 East and a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 27 North, Range 3 East.

Sonny Wray Willis to Tyler Cort Willis, A part of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 27, Range 3 East.

CT Investments, LLC to Hallier Holdings, LLC, A fractional part of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

GPM Empire to Arvinder Singh Walia, A fractional part of the Southeast of Section 20, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Donahue and Boren, LLC to Madison Auerswald, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Jeffrey and Marsha Morgan to Ross Dickard, Lot 1, Block 5 and Lot 1, Block 8, Town of Crenshaw.

Melissa Davis to Missy D, LLC, A fractional part of the North Half of Section 34, Township 7, Range 7 West.

William and Sherry Melissa Davis to N&M Davis Rentals, LLC, A fraction of Lot 2, Howry Subdivision of Motley Lot.

Roger Stevens Estate to Donna, Sheri Kay (Patterson) and Craig Stevens, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 23, Township 7, Range 6 West.

H&G Land Company, LP to C.H. West, Jr., A fractional part of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 7 West; Part of the West Half of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 6 West; Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 8 South, Range 6 West; Part of Block 30, Town of Sardis.

H&G Land Company, LP to Nolan West, A Southeast Quarter of Section 6, Township 8 South, Range 6 West; The Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 8 South, Range 6 West; The Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 8 South, Range 6 West; The West Half of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 6 West; A part of Section 34, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

H&G Land Company to Julia Almond, Part of the West Half of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 6 West; Part of the North Half of Section 17, Township 8 South, Range 6 West: Fractional part of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 7 West; A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Julia Almond to JPW Land, LLC, Part of the West Half of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 6 West; Part of the North Half of Section 17, Township 8 South, Range 6 West; Fractional part of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 7 West; A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

4 W Land Company, LP to Mustafa Zayed, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 7 West, City of Sardis.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to David Pascarella, Part of the North Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 6, Range 9.

Lipe Waterworks Company, Inc. to Great River Utility Operating Company, LLC, Lot 75, Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision, and part of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Tommy and Homer Vaughn to Louis and Brenda Vaughn, Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.