JA Members ‘Stuff the Bus’

Junior Auxiliary of Batesville held its annual Stuff the Bus event Saturday, Aug. 7, in the parking lot of the old Fred’s store. JA members took donations of backpacks and all types of school supplies from the community and will distribute them as needed to South Panola School District students. JA members working the event included (from left) Elizabeth Mills, Lacy Ware, Amber Wedgeworth, Leann Parrish, Mary Fly, Sophia Corbin, Kim Bouchillon, Christy Cole, and Olivia Eldridge. (Glennie Pou)