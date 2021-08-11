expand
Ad Spot

August 11, 2021

North Delta jamboree is Friday

By Brad Greer

Published 12:15 am Wednesday, August 11, 2021

The unofficial start of high school football season in Panola County will kick off Friday when the North Delta School Green Wave hosts its annual jamboree.

The Green Wave will conclude the eight-game schedule as they take on district foe Clarksdale Lee Academy at 7:30 p.m. followed by Greenville-Washington at 8 p.m.

Indianola Academy takes on Marshall Academy in the first game set for 4:30 p.m.

There will be a 20-minute running clock for each game and if agreed to by the coaches, a 10-minute B team game will follow.

The rest of the schedule Friday evening will be:

Bayou vs. Kirk (5 p.m)

Indianola vs. Rossville(5:30)

Bayou vs. Marshall (6 p.m)

Kirk vs. Rossville (6:30)

Lee vs. Washington (7 p.m)

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Bye Bye Birdie: America’s Purple Martins gather before flying back to Brazil

The return of the Wienermobile highlight of the week

Louise Rutherford Aaron, 89

Panola industry donates mobile rescue systems

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE