Today’s Special – Speedy Spaghetti

One quick weeknight supper coming right up!

1 pound extra lean ground beef

1 small white onion, chopped

6 ounces tomato paste

16-ounces canned diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup water

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

1 teaspoon dried crumbled basil

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Cooked spaghetti or vermicelli noodles

In a 2-quart casserole combine ground beef, crumbled to separate, and onion. Microwave on High power 4 – 6 minutes, or until meat is no longer pink, stirring about half-way through the cooking time. Drain off excess fat. Stir in remaining ingredients except spaghetti noodles. Microwave on High power 5 minutes. Reduce power to 50% (or middle power level setting). Microwave 15 – 20 minutes or until sauce thicken and flavors blend, stirring 2 – 3 times during the cooking time. Drain cooked pasta, toss with 1 tablespoon margarine, butter or olive oil and 1 teaspoon salt. Serve sauce over cooked pasta, top with extra Parmesan if desired and serve with a green salad and toasted French Bread. And violá, supper is served! *May substitute a scant tablespoon of Italian seasoning for the oregano and basil.