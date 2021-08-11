expand
Ad Spot

August 11, 2021

Today’s Special – Speedy Spaghetti

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 12:49 am Wednesday, August 11, 2021

One quick weeknight supper coming right up!

1 pound extra lean ground beef

1 small white onion, chopped

6 ounces tomato paste

16-ounces canned diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup water

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

1 teaspoon dried crumbled basil

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Cooked spaghetti or vermicelli noodles

In a 2-quart casserole combine ground beef, crumbled to separate, and onion. Microwave on High power 4 – 6 minutes, or until meat is no longer pink, stirring about half-way through the cooking time.  Drain off excess fat. Stir in remaining ingredients except spaghetti noodles. Microwave on High power 5 minutes. Reduce power to 50% (or middle power level setting). Microwave 15 – 20 minutes or until sauce thicken and flavors blend, stirring 2 – 3 times during the cooking time.  Drain cooked pasta, toss with 1 tablespoon margarine, butter or olive oil and 1 teaspoon salt.  Serve sauce over cooked pasta, top with extra Parmesan if desired and serve with a green salad and toasted French Bread. And violá, supper is served!  *May substitute a scant tablespoon of Italian seasoning for the oregano and basil.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Bye Bye Birdie: America’s Purple Martins gather before flying back to Brazil

The return of the Wienermobile highlight of the week

Louise Rutherford Aaron, 89

Panola industry donates mobile rescue systems

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE