School bus accident minor, no injuries to students

South Panola School District bus No. 051 was involved in an accident with another vehicle at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 at the intersection of Tiger Drive and Highway 51.The bus was carrying approximately 45 students at the time of the accident.

All students were checked by paramedics at the scene and the bus was cleared to continue on its route, but parents should expect a delay in the usual dropoff time.